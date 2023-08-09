Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Sgt. Douglas Woods, from Boise, Idaho, a Soldier with the U.S. Army Central, C-Co 2-116, Combined Armed Battalion competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competition, poses for a photo Aug. 11, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The competition tests a squad’s proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit teams that are ready to fight and win – while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Illustration by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 18:48
