    Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General [Image 5 of 5]

    Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Paccia, right, 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General superintendent, simulates an inspection at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Paccia's exceptional performance within the IG office was recognized by his peers, earning him an Airmen of McChord feature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 7967241
    VIRIN: 230811-F-TT585-1021
    Resolution: 5713x3801
    Size: 0 B
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLM, Airmen of McChord, 62d Airlift Wing, TeamMcChord, IG

