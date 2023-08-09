Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Paccia, 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General superintendent, checks his email at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Paccia's exceptional performance within the IG office was recognized by his peers, earning him an Airmen of McChord feature. “I am grateful to be a part of such an amazing WSA team! My IG team flawlessly executes the mission and they are the reason why we have received so many accolades in the past couple of years,” said Paccia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

