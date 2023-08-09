Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General [Image 3 of 5]

    Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Paccia, center, 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General superintendent, leads an IG team meeting at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Paccia manages a diverse team of subject matter experts overseeing various entities of IG including exercises, inspections, complaints resolution, and fraud, waste, and abuse. “These programs provide oversight and continuous improvement to more than 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel operating 40 permanently assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft that support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop,” said Paccia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:53
    Photo ID: 7967239
    VIRIN: 230811-F-TT585-1023
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    JBLM, Airmen of McChord, 62d Airlift Wing, TeamMcChord, IG

