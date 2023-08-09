U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Paccia, center, 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General superintendent, leads an IG team meeting at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Paccia manages a diverse team of subject matter experts overseeing various entities of IG including exercises, inspections, complaints resolution, and fraud, waste, and abuse. “These programs provide oversight and continuous improvement to more than 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel operating 40 permanently assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft that support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop,” said Paccia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 7967239 VIRIN: 230811-F-TT585-1023 Resolution: 5609x3733 Size: 0 B Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.