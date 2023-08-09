Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General [Image 2 of 5]

    Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Paccia, 62d Airlift WIng Inspector General superintendent, poses for an Airmen of McChord feature photo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Paccia began his Air Force career at JBLM and 15 years later found his way back, carrying with him the purpose that drove him to join. “I wanted to join the Air Force because I not only had family connections to the service, since my father, uncle, and brother served in other military branches, but I wanted a job that would help me support my family,” said Paccia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

