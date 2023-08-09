U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Paccia, 62d Airlift WIng Inspector General superintendent, poses for an Airmen of McChord feature photo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Paccia began his Air Force career at JBLM and 15 years later found his way back, carrying with him the purpose that drove him to join. “I wanted to join the Air Force because I not only had family connections to the service, since my father, uncle, and brother served in other military branches, but I wanted a job that would help me support my family,” said Paccia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 7967232 VIRIN: 230811-F-TT585-1041 Resolution: 5299x3526 Size: 0 B Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.