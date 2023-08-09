U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Paccia wears a 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General vest at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Inspector General Airmen are assigned identification badges and vests to distinguish them from other Airmen, Soldiers, and civilians\ during inspections. The 62d AW IG has two distinct missions: complaint resolution and wing wide inspections for fraud, waste, and abuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:53 Photo ID: 7967230 VIRIN: 230811-F-TT585-1012 Resolution: 5362x3567 Size: 0 B Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.