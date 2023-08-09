Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General [Image 1 of 5]

    Airmen of McChord: 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alexander Paccia wears a 62d Airlift Wing Inspector General vest at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2023. Inspector General Airmen are assigned identification badges and vests to distinguish them from other Airmen, Soldiers, and civilians\ during inspections. The 62d AW IG has two distinct missions: complaint resolution and wing wide inspections for fraud, waste, and abuse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 17:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
