Members of the 40th Helicopter Squadron build a shelter during the non-combat survival training course in the Lewis and Clark National Forest, Mont. August 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Beau Wade)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 15:40
|Photo ID:
|7966925
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-GL494-1034
|Location:
|MT, US
