    Survival Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Survival Training

    MT, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Photo by Beau Wade 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 40th Helicopter Squadron build a shelter during the non-combat survival training course in the Lewis and Clark National Forest, Mont. August 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Beau Wade)

    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:40
    This work, Survival Training [Image 6 of 6], by Beau Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sere
    survival training
    u.s. air force
    malmstrom afb
    afgsc
    341st missile wing

