Members of the 40th Helicopter Squadron build a shelter during the non-combat survival training course in the Lewis and Clark National Forest, Mont. August 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Beau Wade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:40 Photo ID: 7966925 VIRIN: 230804-F-GL494-1034 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.79 MB Location: MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Survival Training [Image 6 of 6], by Beau Wade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.