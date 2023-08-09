Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lower Maumee River Contaminated Sediment Clean-up Public Meeting

    Lower Maumee River Contaminated Sediment Clean-up Public Meeting

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Dr. Karen Keil, an environmental toxicologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, presents remedial action objectives and sediment remedial goals for the clean-up of the lower Maumee River during a public information session in Toledo, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2022. USACE is partnering with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ohio EPA on the project. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 15:30
    Photo ID: 7966921
    VIRIN: 230810-A-VR700-1007
    Resolution: 2048x987
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: TOLEDO, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lower Maumee River Contaminated Sediment Clean-up Public Meeting, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE, Buffalo District Hosted Public Information Session about the Proposed Plan to Clean up Contaminated Sediment in the Lower Maumee River

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    GLRI
    Maumee River

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT