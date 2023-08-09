Lower Maumee River Contaminated Sediment Clean-up Public Meeting

Dr. Karen Keil, an environmental toxicologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, presents remedial action objectives and sediment remedial goals for the clean-up of the lower Maumee River during a public information session in Toledo, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2022. USACE is partnering with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Ohio EPA on the project. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
USACE, Buffalo District Hosted Public Information Session about the Proposed Plan to Clean up Contaminated Sediment in the Lower Maumee River
