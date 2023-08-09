NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

230811-N-PI330-1033 GULFPORT, Mississippi (August 11, 2023) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), conduct a load test for a wrecker on Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi, August 11, 2023. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters/Released)

