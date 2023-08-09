Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Kendall presents 2021-2022 Harold Brown Awards [Image 15 of 17]

    SecAF Kendall presents 2021-2022 Harold Brown Awards

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, fourth from left, poses with recipients of the 2021 and 2022 Harold Brown Awards during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 8, 2023. The award recognizes scientists and engineers who use research and development to solve problems critical to the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 12:26
