A bayonet is fixed to the weapon of a U.S. Army Tomb Sentinel assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 11:05
|Photo ID:
|7966098
|VIRIN:
|230809-A-AR102-1194
|Resolution:
|4854x3236
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 15 of 15], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
