A U.S. Army Tomb Sentinel assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stands watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7966090 VIRIN: 230809-A-AR102-1070 Resolution: 4762x3175 Size: 8.05 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 15 of 15], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.