Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 2 of 15]

    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Henry Villarama 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A U.S. Army Tomb Sentinel assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) stands watch at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, August 9, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7966087
    VIRIN: 230809-A-AR102-1022
    Resolution: 5477x3651
    Size: 7.75 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 15 of 15], by Henry Villarama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Sentinel Walks the Mat at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Arlington National Cemetary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT