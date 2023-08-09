Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC, USACE Celebrate Sentinel Program Milestone

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    From left, Vince Crowdy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, senior realty specialist and notary; Richard Novotny, trustee of the Carol A. Novotny Residuary Trust; and Paige Staroscik, USACE Omaha District senior realty specialist, work on the paperwork for the closing of the first land acquisition for the new Sentinel Program, Aug. 1, 2023, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. AFGSC partnered with USACE and their Omaha District’s Sentinel real estate team who acted as the purchasing agents. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Modernization
    Sentinel
    LGM-30 Minuteman III
    LGM-35A Sentinel

