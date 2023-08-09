AFGSC, USACE Celebrate Sentinel Program Milestone

From left, Vince Crowdy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, senior realty specialist and notary; Richard Novotny, trustee of the Carol A. Novotny Residuary Trust; and Paige Staroscik, USACE Omaha District senior realty specialist, work on the paperwork for the closing of the first land acquisition for the new Sentinel Program, Aug. 1, 2023, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. AFGSC partnered with USACE and their Omaha District’s Sentinel real estate team who acted as the purchasing agents. (Courtesy Photo)
|08.01.2023
|08.11.2023 11:03
|7966084
|230801-F-FG097-1001
|1920x887
|343.98 KB
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
