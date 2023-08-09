Personnel and the 75th Anniversary Heritage F-16 from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, attended the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture 2023, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 24, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7966075
|VIRIN:
|230724-Z-BB071-1185
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|OSHKOSH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing attends EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
