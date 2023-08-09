Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th Fighter Wing attends EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    148th Fighter Wing attends EAA AirVenture 2023

    OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel and the 75th Anniversary Heritage F-16 from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, attended the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture 2023, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 24, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tylin Rust)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 11:00
    Photo ID: 7966074
    VIRIN: 230725-Z-BB071-1024
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.7 MB
    Location: OSHKOSH, WI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing attends EAA AirVenture 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Tylin Rust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    148th Fighter Wing attends EAA AirVenture 2023
    148th Fighter Wing attends EAA AirVenture 2023
    148th Fighter Wing attends EAA AirVenture 2023
    148th Fighter Wing attends EAA AirVenture 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    Air National Guard recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT