Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, team up and maneuver through obstacles together during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S. C., Aug. 10, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which 13 weeks of training is put to the test and recruits earn the title United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 09:35 Photo ID: 7965787 VIRIN: 230810-M-LU593-2371 Resolution: 3647x5835 Size: 1.68 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.