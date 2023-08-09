Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Crucible [Image 5 of 8]

    Delta Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, team up and maneuver through obstacles together during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S. C., Aug. 10, 2023. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which 13 weeks of training is put to the test and recruits earn the title United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 09:35
    VIRIN: 230810-M-LU593-2080
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, Delta Company Crucible [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    basic training
    1st BN
    military training
    MARPAT
    O-Course

