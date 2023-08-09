Kentucky’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, unfurls U.S. Army Maj Gen. Bryan M. Howay's two-start flag at a promotion ceremony held at Fort Knox, Kentucky, June 14, 2023. Howay, dual-hatted as director of the joint staff of the Kentucky National Guard and acting commander of First Army Division East, is promoted to major general by his wife, Sharon, during the ceremony hosted by Lamberton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 09:28
|Photo ID:
|7965751
|VIRIN:
|230614-Z-NN152-1074
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsman assumes command, embarking on new active-duty leadership role, by Milt Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guardsman assumes command, embarking on new active-duty leadership role
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT