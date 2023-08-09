Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsman assumes command, embarking on new active-duty leadership role

    Guardsman assumes command, embarking on new active-duty leadership role

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Milt Spalding 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Kentucky’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, unfurls U.S. Army Maj Gen. Bryan M. Howay's two-start flag at a promotion ceremony held at Fort Knox, Kentucky, June 14, 2023. Howay, dual-hatted as director of the joint staff of the Kentucky National Guard and acting commander of First Army Division East, is promoted to major general by his wife, Sharon, during the ceremony hosted by Lamberton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 09:28
    Photo ID: 7965751
    VIRIN: 230614-Z-NN152-1074
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsman assumes command, embarking on new active-duty leadership role, by Milt Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardsman assumes command, embarking on new active-duty leadership role

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Fort Knox
    First Army Division East
    Change of Command
    General Officer Promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT