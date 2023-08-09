Guardsman assumes command, embarking on new active-duty leadership role

Kentucky’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, unfurls U.S. Army Maj Gen. Bryan M. Howay's two-start flag at a promotion ceremony held at Fort Knox, Kentucky, June 14, 2023. Howay, dual-hatted as director of the joint staff of the Kentucky National Guard and acting commander of First Army Division East, is promoted to major general by his wife, Sharon, during the ceremony hosted by Lamberton. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding)

