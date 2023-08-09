Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 39th Medical Group's Flight Medicine Section: People, PRAP and Pizza [Image 5 of 5]

    The 39th Medical Group's Flight Medicine Section: People, PRAP and Pizza

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kim Liebert, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight commander (left), and Staff Sgt. Michael Oder, 39th OMRS flight and operational medical technician (right), discuss a patient at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2023. Flight Medicine consists of multiple providers and medical technicians that work together to care for patients. The 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Flight Medicine Squadron’s mission is to safeguard the health and wellness of Airmen across the 39th Air Base Wing, and to ensure they remain ready, reliable and responsive. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 08:02
    VIRIN: 230728-F-AP057-1097
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    This work, The 39th Medical Group's Flight Medicine Section: People, PRAP and Pizza [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The 39th Medical Group's Flight Medicine Section: People, PRAP and Pizza

    medical
    flight medicine
    39abw
    prap

