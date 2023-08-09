U.S. Air Force Maj. Kim Liebert, the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight commander, checks Staff. Sgt. Clayton Luker, flight and operational medical technician assigned to the 39th OMRS, ear at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2023. By inspecting the ear, providers look to see if there are fluids in the patient ears, a common symptom of an ear infection. The 39th OMRS Flight Medicine section's mission is to safeguard the health and wellness of Airmen across the 39th Air Base Wing, and to ensure they remain ready, reliable and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 08:02 Photo ID: 7965653 VIRIN: 230728-F-AP057-1210 Resolution: 5151x3427 Size: 5.89 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 39th Medical Group's Flight Medicine Section: People, PRAP and Pizza [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.