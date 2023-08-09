The 39th Medical Group's Flight Medicine Section: People, PRAP and Pizza

Staff Sgt. Michael Oder, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight and operational medical technician checks Staff Sgt. Clayton Luker’s, a 39th OMRS flight and operational medical technician, blood pressure at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2023. Checking patient blood pressures is one of my tasks that medical technicians perform. Medical technicians serve as the link between the patient and the provider, ensuring that the provider has all the necessary information to keep Airmen throughout the 39th Air Base Wing ready, reliable and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sandoval)

