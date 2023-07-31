U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Oder, 39th OMRS flight and operational medical technician (left), Maj. Kim Liebert, the 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight commander (center),and Tech Sgt. Alex Arrieta, 39th OMRS independent duty medical technician, (right) sit in the back of an ambulance at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 8, 2023. The 39th OMRS Flight Medicine section’s mission is to safeguard the health and wellness of Airmen across the 39th Air Base Wing, and to ensure they remain ready, reliable and responsive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 08:02 Photo ID: 7965650 VIRIN: 230728-F-AP057-1008 Resolution: 4512x3002 Size: 4.47 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 39th Medical Group's Flight Medicine Section: People, PRAP and Pizza [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.