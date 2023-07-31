Soldiers and civilians of the U.S. Army discuss contract opportunities with local businesses during a conference in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. This Multiple Award Task Order Contract Industry Day provides an opportunity for Kuwaiti businesses and leaders to connect with Army units responsible for a variety of construction, development, and maintenance services across American installations. The American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait and the 408th Contracting Support Brigade helped organize this event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 07:24 Photo ID: 7965585 VIRIN: 230810-A-FM739-2424 Resolution: 8192x4833 Size: 3.59 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MATOC Industry Day with 408th CSB, Kuwait, August 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.