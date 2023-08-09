Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MATOC Industry Day with 408th CSB, Kuwait, August 2023 [Image 1 of 13]

    MATOC Industry Day with 408th CSB, Kuwait, August 2023

    KUWAIT

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers and civilians of the U.S. Army discuss contract opportunities with local businesses during a conference in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Aug. 10, 2023. This Multiple Award Task Order Contract Industry Day provides an opportunity for Kuwaiti businesses and leaders to connect with Army units responsible for a variety of construction, development, and maintenance services across American installations.

