230810-N-JM579-1048 MEDITERREAN SEA (August 10, 2023) U.S. 6th Fleet headquarters staff stand in formation for group photo aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Aug. 10, 2023. Mount Whitney is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 from Aug. 9-18, which is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Macklin)

Date Posted: 08.11.2023