    230810-N-JM579-1048

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Joseph Macklin 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element

    230810-N-JM579-1048 MEDITERREAN SEA (August 10, 2023) U.S. 6th Fleet headquarters staff stand in formation for group photo aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Aug. 10, 2023. Mount Whitney is participating in Large Scale Exercise 2023 from Aug. 9-18, which is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise designed to refine the synchronization of maritime operations across six maritime component commands, seven numbered fleets, and 22 time zones. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joseph Macklin)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 06:31
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    TAGS

    C6F
    USS Mount Whitney
    Sailors
    Marines
    LCC 20
    LSE2023

