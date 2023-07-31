Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comanche Company participates in combined arms live fire exercise with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charlie Duke 

    1st Armored Division

    Australian Soldiers from 3rd Brigade maneuver through the terrain in an M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier during a combined arms live fire exercise conducted by elements of the Australian Army’s 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division and 25th Infantry Division at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 8, 2023. The CALFX provided a realistic training opportunity, during which aviation, engineer, field artillery, infantry and armor assets worked together to mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

    This work, Comanche Company participates in combined arms live fire exercise with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment, by SPC Charlie Duke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

