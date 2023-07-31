Comanche Company participates in combined arms live fire exercise with Australia's 2nd Calvary Regiment

Australian Soldiers from 3rd Brigade maneuver through the terrain in an M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier during a combined arms live fire exercise conducted by elements of the Australian Army’s 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division and 25th Infantry Division at the Townsville Field Training Area, Townsville, Australia, Aug. 8, 2023. The CALFX provided a realistic training opportunity, during which aviation, engineer, field artillery, infantry and armor assets worked together to mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Duke)

