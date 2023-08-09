From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, European Command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st Fighter Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW commander, smile for a photo after speaking on air at Armed Forces Network Aviano at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. Abernethy visited Aviano AB to meet Airmen assigned to the 31st FW and to share his focus areas for personnel assigned to the European Command. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 04:49 Photo ID: 7965475 VIRIN: 230804-F-F3254-1004 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 491.29 KB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EUCOM senior enlisted leader visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.