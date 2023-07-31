U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, European Command senior enlisted leader, coins U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mitchel, 510thd Fighter Generation Squadron inspection section chief, at Armed Forces Network Aviano at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. Abernethy visited Aviano AB to meet Airmen assigned to the 31st FW and to share his focus areas for personnel assigned to the European Command. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7965473
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-F3254-1002
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|443 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM senior enlisted leader visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
