    EUCOM senior enlisted leader visits Aviano [Image 2 of 5]

    EUCOM senior enlisted leader visits Aviano

    ITALY

    08.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing gets refueled from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker somewhere over southern Europe, Aug. 4, 2023. Aerial refueling enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (Courtesy photo)

    This work, EUCOM senior enlisted leader visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

