From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, European Command senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo after flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. Abernethy visited Aviano AB to meet Airmen assigned to the 31st FW and to share his focus areas for personnel assigned to the European Command. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7965471
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-F3254-1001
|Resolution:
|1549x1600
|Size:
|561.01 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EUCOM senior enlisted leader visits Aviano [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT