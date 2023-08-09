EUCOM senior enlisted leader visits Aviano

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st FW commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, European Command senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo after flying in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. Abernethy visited Aviano AB to meet Airmen assigned to the 31st FW and to share his focus areas for personnel assigned to the European Command. (Courtesy photo)

