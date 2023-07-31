USO serves pizza to MWSS-172 for their efforts | Typhoon Khanun

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffrey L. Hammond, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, speaks to Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. USO Foster brought pizza for Marines in CLR-3 for assisting in the recovery phase after the typhoon. During the recovery phase of the typhoon, MWSS-172 assisted with providing essential supplies to military personnel and the disposal of debris on military installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

