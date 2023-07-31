Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO serves pizza to MWSS-172 for their efforts | Typhoon Khanun [Image 3 of 6]

    USO serves pizza to MWSS-172 for their efforts | Typhoon Khanun

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thomas Sheng 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffrey L. Hammond, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, speaks to Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 11, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and high seas, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. USO Foster brought pizza for Marines in CLR-3 for assisting in the recovery phase after the typhoon. During the recovery phase of the typhoon, MWSS-172 assisted with providing essential supplies to military personnel and the disposal of debris on military installations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

