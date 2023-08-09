U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Dale Rollet, an explosive ordnance technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, inspects an improvised explosive device during an explosive ordnance disposal simulation at Camp Servillano, Philippines, July 18, 2023. This bilateral exercise enabled EOD personnel from III Marine Expeditionary Force to strengthen their skills, readiness, and partnership with the Philippines. (Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 01:53 Photo ID: 7965298 VIRIN: 230718-M-ER396-1061 Resolution: 6913x4611 Size: 2.87 MB Location: PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Philippine Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, Army Support Command, participate in EOD simulations. [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.