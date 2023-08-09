Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Philippine Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, Army Support Command, participate in EOD simulations. [Image 7 of 12]

    U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Philippine Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, Army Support Command, participate in EOD simulations.

    PHILIPPINES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Harry Johns, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, inspects an improvised explosive device during an explosive ordnance disposal simulation at Camp Servillano, Philippines, July 17, 2023. This bilateral exercise enabled EOD personnel from III Marine Expeditionary Force to strengthen their skills, readiness, and partnership with the Philippines. (Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 01:53
    Photo ID: 7965295
    VIRIN: 230717-M-ER396-1055
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Philippine Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, Army Support Command, participate in EOD simulations. [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Marines
    EOD

