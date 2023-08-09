U.S. Marines with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Philippine Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, Army Support Command, participate in EOD simulations.

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Harry Johns, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, operates a buried command wire detector during an explosive ordnance disposal simulation at Camp Servillano, Philippines, July 17, 2023. This bilateral exercise enabled EOD personnel from III Marine Expeditionary Force to strengthen their skills, readiness, and partnership with the Philippines. (Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

