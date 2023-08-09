Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Williams Luke, a motor vehicle operator with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, tosses branch onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2023. Marine Corps Installations Pacific partnered with Marines across the 3rd Marine Logistics Group to remove debris around Camp Kinser and restore conditions around the base after impacts from Typhoon Khanun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

