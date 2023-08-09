Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun [Image 11 of 14]

    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael H. Arnett, a material management specialist with 3rd Supply Battalion, tosses a branch onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2023. Marine Corps Installations Pacific partnered with Marines across the 3rd Marine Logistics Group to remove debris around Camp Kinser and restore conditions around the base after impacts from Typhoon Khanun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 01:54
    Photo ID: 7965286
    VIRIN: 230807-M-PM375-1175
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun
    Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    3rd MLG
    Camp Kinser
    MCIPAC
    Typhoon Khanun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT