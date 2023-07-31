U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) toss branches onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2023. Marine Corps Installations Pacific partnered with Marines across the 3rd MLG to remove debris around Camp Kinser and restore conditions around the base after impacts from Typhoon Khanun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 01:54
|Photo ID:
|7965285
|VIRIN:
|230807-M-PM375-1208
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.88 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT