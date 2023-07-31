U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) toss a branch onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2023. Marine Corps Installations Pacific partnered with Marines across the 3rd MLG to remove debris around Camp Kinser and restore conditions around the base after impacts from Typhoon Khanun. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 01:54 Photo ID: 7965281 VIRIN: 230807-M-PM375-1189 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.84 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Base Operations leads clean-up efforts after Typhoon Khanun [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.