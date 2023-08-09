Staff Delegates Tour Proposed Sites for Guam Defense System

ASAN, Guam (Aug. 9, 2023) - Abigail Grace, and Ryan Pettit, staff members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense, tour proposed sites for the Guam Defense System, Aug. 9.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command has identified a requirement for an Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense system on Guam as soon as possible to address the rapid evolution of adversary missile threats.

(U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

