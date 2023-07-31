Staff Delegates Tour Proposed Sites for Guam Defense System

ASAN, Guam (Aug. 9, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, center, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) welcomes Abigail Grace, left, and Ryan Pettit, right, staff members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, Subcommittee on Defense, to JRM headquarters, Aug. 9.



During their visit to Guam, Grace and Pettit toured a few proposed sites for the Guam Defense System.

(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

