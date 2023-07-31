Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-12 Infantry Regiment Conduct Underground Facility Training

    2-12 Infantry Regiment Conduct Underground Facility Training

    CAMP HOVEY, SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Travis Stellfox and Command Sgt. Maj. Willie Woods invited the new United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger to their unit training exercise on Camp Casey, August 2nd. The unit conducted underground facility training which included area clearing as well as mapping the cleared area using radio communication. The garrison fire department opened their training area for the regiment to conduct their training. The new garrison Command Sgt. Maj. has been conducting unit and site visits to better understand the garrison mission and how to better serve the Yongsan-Casey community. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7965172
    VIRIN: 230802-A-MH955-1157
    Resolution: 6047x4031
    Size: 16.34 MB
    Location: CAMP HOVEY, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-12 Infantry Regiment Conduct Underground Facility Training [Image 7 of 7], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

