    ARTP 23.2: HIMARS [Image 1 of 4]

    ARTP 23.2: HIMARS

    JAPAN

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Autumn Becker operates a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 24, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. Becker, a native of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, is a HIMARS Chief with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

