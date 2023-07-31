U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Autumn Becker operates a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 24, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. Becker, a native of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, is a HIMARS Chief with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 21:17 Photo ID: 7965024 VIRIN: 230724-M-AG307-1041 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.6 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARTP 23.2: HIMARS [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.