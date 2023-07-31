ARTP 23.2: HIMARS

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Autumn Becker operates a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 24, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. Becker, a native of Douglassville, Pennsylvania, is a HIMARS Chief with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
