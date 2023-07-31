U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ashlee Romero at Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2, Combined Arms Training Center, Fuji, Japan, July 23, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. Romero, a native of Benson, Arizona, is a motor vehicle operator with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7964989
|VIRIN:
|230723-M-AG307-1016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.6 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ARTP 23.2: TRANSPORTATION BATTALION [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
