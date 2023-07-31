ARTP 23.2: TRANSPORTATION BATTALION

U.S. Marines refuel during a resupply mission at Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2, Combined Arms Training Center, Fuji, Japan, July 23, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. The Marines are motor transport operators with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
