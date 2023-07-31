Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.2: TRANSPORTATION BATTALION [Image 2 of 3]

    JAPAN

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines refuel during a resupply mission at Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2, Combined Arms Training Center, Fuji, Japan, July 23, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. The Marines are motor transport operators with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    Marines
    Artillery
    ARTP
    3/12
    3D MARDIV

