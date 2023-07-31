Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.2: TRANSPORTATION BATTALION [Image 1 of 3]

    ARTP 23.2: TRANSPORTATION BATTALION

    JAPAN

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Samantha Landers participates in Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2, Combined Arms Training Center, Fuji, Japan, July 23, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. Landers, a native of Hawthorn,
    Pennsylvania, is a logistics officer with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 21:11
    Photo ID: 7964986
    VIRIN: 230723-M-AG307-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 23.2: TRANSPORTATION BATTALION [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    Artillery
    ARTP
    3/12
    3D MARDIV

