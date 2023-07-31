Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Situational Training Exercise [Image 6 of 10]

    HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Situational Training Exercise

    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE RANGE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Mya Zavala 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldiers and Korean Augmentees to the United States Army assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey participated in situational training exercises at Rodriguez Live Fire Range, South Korea, July 13, 2023. The training consisted of reacting to indirect fire, tactical combat casualty care and civilian evacuations to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Mya Zavala)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 7964960
    VIRIN: 230713-A-MH955-1078
    Resolution: 6393x4262
    Size: 21 MB
    Location: RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE RANGE, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, USAG Yongsan-Casey Conducts Situational Training Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PV2 Mya Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

