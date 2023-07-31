The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) approaches the USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 10, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.10.2023 20:54 Photo ID: 7964949 VIRIN: 230810-N-JJ744-1011 Resolution: 5396x3597 Size: 1.17 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 13 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Replenishment at Sea, by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.