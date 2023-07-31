Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Replenishment at Sea

    Replenishment at Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) approaches the USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 10, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 20:54
    Photo ID: 7964949
    VIRIN: 230810-N-JJ744-1011
    Resolution: 5396x3597
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Replenishment at Sea, by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    JJ744
    Sage Wolverine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT