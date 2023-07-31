The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) approaches the USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) for a replenishment-at-sea in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 10, 2023. Forces from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group are conducting the Sage Wolverine series of high-end maritime training events in the central Mediterranean Sea to increase NATO interoperability and promote regional peace and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 20:54
|Photo ID:
|7964949
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-JJ744-1011
|Resolution:
|5396x3597
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|2
