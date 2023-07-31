An Enduring Legacy: SEAL Team THREE Celebrates 40 Years

San Diego (Aug. 5, 2023) - Retired Adm. William McRaven, former SEAL Team THREE commanding officer and the ninth commander of United States Special Operations Command, speaks during SEAL Team THREE’s 40th anniversary commemoration ceremony onboard Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

