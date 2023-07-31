Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Enduring Legacy: SEAL Team THREE Celebrates 40 Years [Image 2 of 3]

    An Enduring Legacy: SEAL Team THREE Celebrates 40 Years

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chelsea Meiller 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    San Diego (Aug. 5, 2023) - Retired Adm. William McRaven, former SEAL Team THREE commanding officer and the ninth commander of United States Special Operations Command, speaks during SEAL Team THREE’s 40th anniversary commemoration ceremony onboard Silver Strand Training Complex. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller)

    This work, An Enduring Legacy: SEAL Team THREE Celebrates 40 Years [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Chelsea Meiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

