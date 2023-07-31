Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers Return Home

Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers, deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield, return home to Gowen Field, Idaho, 10 August, 2023. The task force provided three mission response forces to the CENTCOM commander and conducted missions and training exercises in Iraq, Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

